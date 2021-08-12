PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County fire department has reintroduced its COVID-19 truck to help protect its crews and other from being exposed to the virus as cases spike in South Florida.

Plantation Fire Rescue has made changes on Thursday to help keep their crews safe as COVID-19 spikes in South Florida.

“Broward County is right now the number one in daily infections over the last seven days in the country, so we are at the epicenter of this,” Plantation Fire Rescue spokesperson Aston Bright said. “As we have seen those cases start to go up, the City of Plantation Fire Department decided to bring the COVID truck back into service.”

The truck will solely respond to COVID-19 cases or suspected cases. Its crew will arrive to calls with personal protective equipment and P100 masks.

“We are trying to make sure we keep our crews safe, as well as keeping the patients we are transporting safe and reduce anyone from the risk of cross-contamination,” Bright said. “We have switched to a washable surgical gown, mask and a Draeger P100 mask, so a P100 is going to filter out more of the particulate than the N95, so it’s essentially a 100% filter.”

After the call has ended, the truck will be disinfected with Clorox 360 spray, an electromagnetic disinfectant. However, crews must be prepared while responding to calls.

“It’s very important that if you call 911 and you have COVID or you have COVID symptoms, make sure you tell the dispatcher that you have COVID-19, and if you can, if it’s possible, please come outside to meet the rescue units,” Bright said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue has reported that 24 of its 400 paramedic-firefighters have either been exposed to the virus or have contracted it.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said 37 of its crews have either been exposed to the virus or have contracted it.

“Everyone use social distancing, wear a mask if you’re in a crowded indoor space for a significant amount of time, as well as utilizing any vaccines,” Bright said.

