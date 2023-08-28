PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Fire Rescue responded to a blaze in a Plantation home on Sunday night in the area of Northwest 10th Court and Northwest 45th Avenue.

The incident occurred in a two-story building and there were reportedly multiple individuals inside at the time.

Though the fire was controlled quickly, authorities have yet to confirm any injuries resulting from the fire.

The situation remains under investigation with officials and first responders working diligently to ascertain the cause and extent of the damage.

