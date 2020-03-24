Plantation Fire Rescue designates ambulance solely for coronavirus patients

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Fire Rescue has deployed a new tool that will shield first responders who treat patients with coronavirus symptoms.

First responders are on the front lines when it comes to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

So as the number of cases increases across South Florida, so does the need for the proper equipment.

“We’ve created a specialized unit in order to protect our first responders and our residents of Plantation,” Plantation Fire Department PIO Aston Bright said.

Plantation Fire Rescue has designated an old ambulance that will only treat patients who have or are suspected of having the virus.

“This truck is going to be on 24 hours a day and it’s going to be specifically for COVID-19 patients,” Bright said.

The main difference is the equipment first responders will be wearing. From head to toe, they will be sealed up, including masks with replaceable cartridges that last up to eight hours.

“They don’t have to use a new one on every single call. This is going to reduce our need for the very scarce N95 Masks,” Bright said.

The fire department recognizes seeing this truck pull up can be alarming, but it’s all to keep first responders and the community as healthy as possible.

“We want to tell everyone to be calm, be safe and not to worry and be scared if you see this unit and know that they’re there to help possibly your neighbor or someone that you know,” Bright said.

Plantation Fire said that the ambulance will be cleaned between every single patient and will be given another scrub down at the end of the day.

