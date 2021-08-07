PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders came to the rescue of a family of four-legged friends inside of a burning home in Plantation after, neighbors said, lightning struck the roof.

Neighbor Terry Robertson said the lightning strike happened in an instant along Myrtle Terrace, Saturday afternoon.

“It was startling. All of a sudden, we smelled smoke over here,” she said.

Plantation Police officers arrived at the scene just minutes before the fire department.

“Those two officers, Cannery and Pool, actually went into the house right away. They didn’t have masks,” said Robertson.

Terry said her neighbor, the owner of the home where the blaze broke out, wasn’t home, but her “four dogs, two cats and a pig” were inside.

As firefighters sprayed the scene, two officers made a daring rescue, hauling out Wadsworth, the potbellied pig. The animal seemed to be in no rush.

“The pig is probably about 200 pounds,” said Robertson.

Firefighters said they’re still investigating the cause, but the damage is consistent with lightning.

“Confined to one small area by the front door where the roof itself is burned,” said Plantation Fire Deputy Chief Joel Gordon.

Late Saturday night, Wadsworth remained at his neighbors house, but he will soon be able to waddle his way back home, since crews have cleared the scene.

