PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police asked for the public’s help to find 92-year-old Daniel Capobianco. He was last seen on the 800 block of 81st Terrace in Plantation, but on Wednesday morning, he was found in good health.

The police department would like to thank all who helped in the search efforts of this elderly man.

