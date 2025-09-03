FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation ended peacefully after teams made a force entry into a Fort Lauderdale home.

SWAT teams along with a K9 unit were observed going in and out of a residence located on Northwest 26th Terrace and Northwest 16th Court just before 6:30a.m. Wednesday.

“All occupants of 2641 Northwest 16th Court, this is the Fort Lauderdale Police Department we have a search warrant. Come out with your hands up,” commanded officers.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment officials blew up the home’s garage in an effort to gain entry to the property.

Aerial video from 7Drone Force showed debris from the explosion scattered on the hood of a pickup truck parked out front.

Neighbors were seen coming out of their houses, understandably confused by the alarming presence of law enforcement.

“I don’t know what was going on I thought I was having a crazy dream,” said neighbor Diane Haynes. “I don’t know why I’ve only been here about maybe six months. We’ve never had any problems here so I don’t know what that was all about.”

For others, like William Ward, the early morning chaos came as no surprise.

“Police explained me to that they had a narcotics warrant to search the premises. They people wouldn’t come out. They set off several explosions to breech the residence. You can see that the garage door is blown away from the house and I’ve seen one person in custody,” said a man. “For years there’s been unusual traffic at that residence.”

On the contrary, women that lived next to the home at the center of the investigation describe their neighbors as “good people.”

“My neighbors are good people so I don’t know what took place to cause all of this; damaged their entire home, broke up their garage and doors. It’s just unfair. Tear it up and then leave the neighborhood,” said Sheri Jackson.

Five men were detained, among those was an elderly gentleman who was distraught, he told 7News that he’s not sure how he is going to rectify the situation as the garage and the side door was blown to bits.

Several unmarked vehicles were parked outside of the home while the investigation was underway. Officials cleared the scene around 9a.m.

No arrests are believed to have been made as a result of this operation.

“They didn’t find anything from what I’ve seen. Everybody is back in and they’re gone,” said Jackson.

“No one went to jail so obviously they didn’t find anything, so that’s crazy, ” another woman echoed.

“Just look what took place at five in the morning and then for them not to find anything that’s one thing. I would be heavily concerned at that point if something was really found. Everything that they did over here it sounded like gunshots going off in the morning time and it just woke me out my sleep and just for them to tear it up and leave, it’s questionable to me,” Jackson added.

Authorities remained tight-lipped regarding the details of their investigation, only saying that it was a “planned operation”.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.