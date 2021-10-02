HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The planned demolition of a building in downtown Hollywood has led to traffic detours and lane closures.

Crews began working on the leveling of the Hollywood Bread Building this weekend.

As a result, city officials said, U.S. 1 was closed between Van Buren Street and Young Circle on Saturday morning and will remain shut down until Wednesday of next week.

Van Buren Street is also closed in both directions.

