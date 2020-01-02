Plane’s landing gear collapses at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane made a rough landing at North Perry Airport after one of its landing gears collapsed.

The incident occurred at the airport between University Drive and Pines Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD flew over the runway where the plane left a skid mark as it lost a wheel and swerved onto the grass.

According to the airport, the Piper Archer plane, belongs to the Broward College flight school, which is based at the airport.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The pilot managed to come out of the plane without any injuries.

