FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane has skidded off a runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the airport just after 6 p.m., Friday, where the small aircraft could be seen resting on its wings.

According to fire rescue, two people were on board the plane at the time and were not injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.