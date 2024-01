PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane suffered some trouble the tarmac Tuesday night as it ran off the runway.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to North Perry Airport just before 7 p.m. in Pembroke Pines.

The small aircraft ended up in the grass. No other hazards nor injuries were reported.

