PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane made an emergency nose landing at North Perry Airport Tuesday morning.

Pembroke Pines Police said the plane made the emergency landing around 9:30a.m., due to failure with the landing gear. No injuries were reported.

