MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Engine trouble forced a small plane to make an emergency landing near the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene where the plane, a Piper PA-28, landed in the southbound lanes of US-27, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the plane had oil leaking from its cowling.

According to officials, the plane departed from North Perry Airport. At some point during its flight, the plane reported engine trouble and was forced to land.

Traffic Advisory: Officers are assisting with a plane that landed in the southbound lanes of US-27, just south of Pembroke Road. The pilot has no reported injuries & landed due to engine trouble.



Southbound traffic is being temporarily delayed until the roadway can be cleared. pic.twitter.com/Rjk2VzRLuM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 28, 2023

Four people were on board the plane, and no injuries were reported.

Traffic in the southbound lanes of US-27 is backed up as crews work to remove the plane.

