Plane makes emergency landing on sand off Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing on the shore of Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene, just after 2 p.m. Tuesday while a small coast guard boat responded by sea.

The FAA identified the plane was a single-engine Cessna 172 and only the pilot was aboard.

The single engine plane landed in the sand of Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park (formerly known as John U Lloyd State park).

There were no reports of injuries.

