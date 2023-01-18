WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble in the sky after a plane made an emergency landing.

Broward Sheriff Office deputies arrived to the scene where the pilot of the plane landed the aircraft in the southbound lanes six miles north of Alligator Alley, Wednesday afternoon.

According to control tower officials at North Perry Airport, the plane declared an emergency and had smoke coming out of its cockpit, which prompted the landing.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the downed plane where two people were seen standing next to it.

Florida Highway Patrol is expected to arrive to scene to block off the roadway.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue is on-route to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Southbound traffic has been blocked off.

