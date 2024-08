POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows a plane emergency in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a small plane at Pompano Beach Airpark on Monday evening before 8:40 p.m.

The plane appeared to be on its belly without its landing gear.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.