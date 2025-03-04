PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made an emergency belly landing at North Perry Airport Tuesday morning.

Pembroke Pines Police said the plane made the emergency landing around 9:30a.m., due to failure with the landing gear.

The pilot escaped the plane unharmed and no other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the landing gear to malfunction.

The plane has since been towed away from the runway. The incident remains under investigation.

