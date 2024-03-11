FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people, including a child, were killed in a plane crash that took off from South Florida.

A private jet left Fort Lauderdale and crashed in Hot Springs, Virginia, Sunday afternoon.

The plane went down in a wooded area near a small airport and burst into flames.

According to officials, the pilot had reported an emergency on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the deadly.

