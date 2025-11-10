CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane carrying relief supplies bound for Jamaica crashed into a lake behind a home in Coral Springs on Monday morning, authorities said.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials confirmed the aircraft had departed from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) with supplies for victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica when it went down shortly after takeoff.

Officials with Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue said their crews and Coral Springs Police units responded to an aircraft emergency along the 5500 block of Northwest 57th Terrace, off Wiles Road, at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.

“We did have a lot of reports that saw the plane go into the water. They have described it as a smaller-type plane, not as small as a Cessna type, maybe a little bit bigger,” said Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser.

Multiple fire rescue and technical rescue units were dispatched to the scene. Investigators said divers went in the water and reached the fuselage but did not find victims or survivors.

“We have not found an entire plane yet. We believe that it may be broken into smaller pieces; we don’t know yet,” said Moser.

Investigators said the aircraft clipped at least one palm tree and struck a fence bordering the backyard of a home before parts of the aircraft went into a lake behind the house.

7News cameras catured a plane tire in the backyard, as well as bubbles in the water from where at least part of the aircraft landed.

7Skyforce captured debris from the plane scattered across both sides of the neighborhood facing the lake. Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured.

Authorities said it is unknown how many people were on board, where the plane took off from or what led to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating this crash.

