PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A community came together to honor a South Florida who tragically died after a diving accident.

The Plantation Fire Department and community members gathered over the weekend to honor 17-year-old Cameron Ruwe.

He wanted to become a firefighter one day so it was only fitting the department was their to pay tribute to the life he lived.

Students and staff at Archbishop McCarthy High School held a memorial Monday, remembering Cameron as a kind and sweet person who was loved by everyone.

Cameron died in a diving accident off Grassy Key, last weekend.

