FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After causing a brief highway shut down during Monday’s morning commute, the rescued dog that had troopers and drivers scrambling is now safe and—today 7News is getting a closer look at the rush hour star.

Florida Highway Patrol was in for a different kind of pursuit, when a four-legged suspect got loose on the eastbound ramp from I-595 to I-95. This brought traffic to halt as troopers and bystanders ran up and down the highway trying their best to catch a female pit bull.

The entire ordeal lasted roughly 20 minutes before FHP Trooper Samantha Lopez had the clever idea of corralling the dog into the back of a cruiser, to which the dog willingly complied bringing paw-suit to an end.

But the only thing this suspect is guilty of is being quick on her paws, earning her the nickname Taylor Swift.

After safely rescuing the dog, she was taken to the Humane Society of Broward County, where she had a physical exam and was given a clean bill of health.

Dr. Cynthia Rodgers of the Humane Society of Broward County, estimates that the pit bull is no more than 3-year-old. She also noted that the dog had several litters of puppies.

“Thankfully she overall looks like a very healthy dog considering what she went through. She didn’t have any apparent injuries. She wasn’t limping, everything looks pretty normal what I can tell from her physical exam she has a little bit for tartar maybe she hasn’t been brushing her teeth, otherwise her heart sounds good, her lungs sound good,” said Dr. Cynthia Rodgers. “She does have evidence of past litters. We can tell that she’s probably had multiple sets of puppies and we think that she has history of C-sections because she does have a large scar on her belly.”

Doctors said she’ll get spayed and once she recovers, she will be ready to be adopted and hopefully find a forever home.

If your interested in adopting ‘Taylor Swift’, please reach out to the Humane Society of Broward County for more information, or click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.