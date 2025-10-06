DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A defenseless dog is receiving much needed love and care after she became the victim of a cruel crime in Pompano Beach.

Sparkles is being teated for her wounds at Deer Run Animal Hospital in Deerfield Beach after she was found shot in Pompano Beach, according to I Heart Animal Rescue.

“I got a phone call from my girlfriend who’s a police officer, and she said there was a dog shot and that they needed help,” said Cindy Mucciaccio with I Heart Animal Rescue.

When they came to rescue the pit bull mix, near the 100 block of Northeast 17th Court, she was barely moving, with her two puppies shaking by her side.

“Very sad that the dog was just laying there, with blood all over, and supposedly she was laying there for 10 hours,” said Mucciaccio. “Polie told me that they think it might be the neighbor, because the neighbor didn’t like the dog, supposedly warned them that he was going to shoot the dog, and I guess he did, but we don’t know that for sure.”

Dr. Sara Gangadin, a veterinarian at Deer Run Animal Hospital, showed 7News where Sparkles was injured.

“Mother wounds are right here, there’s another one right here,” she said as she pointed at the dog’s chest and front legs. “And it looks like the bullet must have went like that [through her leg], but she’s really [in pain] along her front here.”

While Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives investigate who shot Sparkles, the staff at Deer Run are focused on her recovery.

“She had lost a lot of blood . She actually wasn’t picking up her head,” said Gangadin.

And even while she’s in excruciating pain, Gangadin said, Sparkles gives nothing but love.

“She’s been really nice, sweet. She actually was giving Cindy kisses so, especially in such a poor condition and for what happened to her, she’s an amazing dog,” she said.

Now, Sparkles’ caregivers said, she needs a lot of jelp to get her back on her feet.

“We just feel that the people who did this should go to jail,” said Mucciaccio.

If you would like to help I Heart Animal Rescue with Sparkles’ treatment, click here.

