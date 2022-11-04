FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull is recovering at an animal hospital after the dog was found with a gunshot wound in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, triggering an investigation.

7News cameras on Friday captured Sherry with a muzzle and a bandaged leg as she was wheeled outside Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

“It’s sad. I want to get her to the hospital, want to get her to the hospital and get her bullet taken out. She does have a broken leg,” said Cindy Mucciaccio, who runs iHeart Animal Rescue in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sherry was discovered early Friday morning along the 2700 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

After a gunshot rang out, deputies responded to the neighborhood shortly after.

“There was a shot, so they went to the location looking for a victim, and they found a dog who was chained up to a building, but she was laying down on the floor,” said Mucciaccio.

Mucciaccio said she got the call when the dog was brought to Broward County Animal Care.

“I’ll take it, because any dog that’s in need, that’s my specialty,” she said.

Mucciaccio said she wanted to help Sherry, when she saw how much pain the animal was in.

Pictures show the bloody wound where Sherry was hit by the bullet. X-rays show the extent of the dog’s rear leg fracture.

Mucciaccio said she will help nurse Sherry back to health and hopefully find the pit bull a new forever home.

But the care comes with a cost.

“Like $4,000 for surgery to take the bullet out, plus she has to stay at the hospital, and we are going to need a foster for her or somebody interested in helping with a dog with a broken leg,” said Mucciaccio.

For more information about helping with Sherry’s care, click here.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

