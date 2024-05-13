FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Air Show wrapped up Sunday, but the final day came with a scare.

Members of the U.S. military performed high-flying stunts all weekend long. The skillful demonstrations delighted beachgoers of all ages.

But officials said Sunday’s Ghost Squadron performance didn’t go as planned, when two jets flying in formation touched wing tips.

Fortunately, the pilots were able to land safely. They were not harmed, and the show continued after a brief pause.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.