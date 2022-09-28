PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - All over the tarmac at North Perry Airport, planes were tossed around and scattered the runway like toys.

When the sun came out Wednesday morning, pilots came out to see what the damage was like, with some being luckier than others.

“I knew there be some damage, but it’s random so you never know if it’s going to be yours or someone else’s,” James Peno said.

“It’s an old airplane, but I tied it down, double strapped, so it looks like it’s okay, unlike some of these other ones,” said Randall Meyers.

Some of the other planes were picked up by wind and were flipped upside down onto other planes.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene to look at the damage where 30 planes in total were destroyed.

“I heard that a plane flipped over and I was like ‘I got to see this, there’s no way there’s a plane that’s flipped over,’ and yeah it is, plane is flipped over,” said Amilio Martin.

Martin lives around the corner and said Tuesday nights storms took him by surprise.

“We just heard the wind just whipping through the screens and stuff,” he said. “It felt like it was just going to break down, It didn’t make any sense, like we tried to look outside and it was complete darkness, we didn’t see anything, just rain left and right just whipping everywhere.”

Broward County’s mayor spent the morning surveying the damage throughout the area. Broward announced a local State of Emergency a few days ago just in case damage like this happened.

“A lot of trees down, some localized flooding, about 5,000 people without power, which FPL is working to restore,” said Broward Mayor Michael Udine.

Now first responders are ready to help our neighbors in the West Coast as Hurricane Ian barrels towards them.

“Our first responders are ready to go at a moments notice to kind of help other areas of the state as that becomes necessary,” Udine said. Our teams are in place and will be in place.”

That will certainly become necessary as people in the West Coast will need all the help they can get.

No injuries were reported.

