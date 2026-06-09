POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot and a trainee were not hurt when a small plane veered off the runway at Pompano Beach Airpark.

7Skyforce hovered above the Costruzioni P-Mentor next to a rescue vehicle, just off Runway 10 at the airpark, at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight school aircraft was landing when it experienced some issues and skidded off the runway, at around noon.

Both the pilot and the trainee were able to get out safely. They were not hurt.

The FAA is investigating.

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