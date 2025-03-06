FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane experienced a landing gear collapse while attempting to take off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, prompting a temporary runway closure, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

The Piper Seneca twin-engine plane lost part of its landing gear on its right-hand side, below the wing, causing it to come down and spin sideways.

The pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt.

Authorities waited for the arrival crane and flatbed truck that removed the aircraft from Runway 31, which runs from the southeast to the northwest.

The runway has since reopened to air traffic.

