PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot is OK after their plane skid off a runway at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue arrived at the airport, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, there was an initial call of a plane crash. The plane took off out of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

As the plane attempted to land on the runway, it ran off it.

The pilot was checked out by rescue crews at the scene and suffered no injuries.

The plane will now be towed away.

