PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An aircraft’s pilot is OK after a plane crash lands at North Perry Airport.

On Tuesday afternoon, a single-engine plane attempted to land on a runway at the airport and landed with its nose on the ground.

Apparently, the nose gear collapsed as it touched down on the pavement. Live video footage showed the blades bent in the front of the aircraft.

Fire rescue crews were on the scene as they spoke to the pilot, who walked away from the crash unharmed.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the plane’s malfunction.

