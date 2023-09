PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot made an emergency landing at a South Florida airport.

The small plane skidded to a stop on its belly at North Perry Airport after its landing gear apparently malfunctioned, Tuesday night.

At this time, it did not appear that any of the fuel spilled onto the runway.

The pilot was the only one on board and was not hurt.

