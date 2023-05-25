PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A banner plane crashed on the airfield at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, sending the pilot to the hospital.

The crash occurred shortly after noon on Thursday, prompting the dispatch of Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.

The incident, similar to a fatal crash that occurred last week in Hollywood, involved the same model of aircraft, a Piper PA-25 Pawnee.

As 7Skyforce hovered over the scene, the banner plane was observed in an upright position on the grass.

Crews were able to extricate the pilot from the aircraft.

The pilot was stable but suffered significant injuries. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert.

“Thoughts and prayers for the pilot, he’s in the hospital, he’s expected to to make a full recovery, so he’s in our prayers, ” said Bob Benyo, owner of Aerial Banners.

The pilot was doing a training exercise when something went wrong.

“It’s horrifying, especially after last week’s event,” Benyo said. “Absolutely horrifying.”

Benyo told 7News that the pilot in this crash had more than 1,000 hours of flight time on this particular plane.

The Piper has since been towed away.

Benyo is concerned after yet another crash.

Regarding to the previous fatal crash, Benyo said he is doing his own investigation, along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“I’m working with the investigators, as I’ve always have in the past. They will determine what happened, what was the probable cause,” Benyo said. “The preliminary report will be out in another week or so, and the final, as you know, takes about a year to get.”

The identity of the pilot has not been disclosed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.