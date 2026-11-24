PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Six years after a tragic plane crash that claimed the life of a pilot and father in Pembroke Park, his son is now honoring him in a documentary.

Twenty-eight-year-old Lee Giat, who is also a pilot, shared his intent behind the documentary.

“It was a story I had to tell,” he said. “To try to use aviation as a force for good and to overcome that fear.”

A twin-engine plane piloted by Lee’s father, Nissan, crashed in August 2020, killing him and his co-pilot.

The pilots tried to fly from Pompano Beach to North Perry Airport in Opa-Locka. Investigators later determined that they had run out of fuel.

Nissan had trained and inspired his son, Lee.

“It changed me that very day; I remember the numbness, I remember the emptiness,” said Lee.

The then 22-year-old pilot was reluctant to get back to flying at first, but eventually did.

“I flew with trusted instructors I knew, rented some airplanes that I trusted. I was obviously a lot more vigilant after what happened,” he said.

He then created a program called “PASSAGE” to honor his father, which aimed to bring technology and supplies to students in Latin America.

His 48-day solo journey across the Americas became a documentary, “Wright of Passage,” set to premiere on Apple TV and Prime Video on Dec. 1.

The mission brought him back to the Pembroke Park building where his father’s life ended, but his own journey began.

He plans to help others with a nod toward the Wright Brothers.

“Bishop Milton Wright has a famous saying: ‘Through adversity we can persevere,'” said Lee.

He then shared the film’s goal: honoring his father.

“This film was about me taking the darkest moment of my life and using that as fuel for something positive,” he said.

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