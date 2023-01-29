MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A grateful community helped a South Florida centenarian celebrate another year of life in a very special way.

Mrs. Ruby Campbell turned 101 on Thursday. On Saturday afternoon, the City of Miramar made sure to celebrate the occasion … and what better way to do it than with a parade?

Her family said it’s a well-deserved celebration.

“She’s a woman of faith, she really is, and I think that’s pivotal to her being where she is right now,” said a family member. “She’s one that’s- she’s a pillar of the family and a strong woman, and we love her dearly.”

Campbell was joined by several members of her family, including great-great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.