HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - This little piggy led Hollywood Police officers on a nighttime pursuit.

Hollywood Police released body camera video after they got call of a pig on the loose back on March 3.

The four-legged fugitive, determined to roam the city’s streets, drew attention from pedestrians and drivers.

Officers were able to catch the feisty porker and safely get him into a patrol car.

He was then taken to a local rescue farm.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox