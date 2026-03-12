HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - This little piggy led Hollywood Police officers on a nighttime pursuit.

Hollywood Police released body camera video after they got call of a pig on the loose back on March 3.

The four-legged fugitive, determined to roam the city’s streets, drew attention from pedestrians and drivers.

Officers were able to catch the feisty porker and safely get him into a patrol car.

He was then taken to a local rescue farm.

