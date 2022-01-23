FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A newly surfaced picture shows another view of the immediate aftermath of a partial dock collapse at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant.

A 7News viewer sent the picture, which shows a woman being pulled up from the partially collapsed dock at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery near Oakland Park Boulevard and the Intracoastal Waterway, Friday afternoon.

Officials and witnesses said a group visiting from Virginia was celebrating a 50th birthday party when a part of the dock gave way.

A man and a woman tumbled into the water. With help from another guest, they swam under the dock to a nearby boat.

Both victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the woman was take to Holy Cross Health to have a superficial cut on her back checked out.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.