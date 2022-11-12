POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach.

The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday.

He said the animal roams with another coyote.

The viewer said he managed to take the picture of one of them as it passed through a community.

