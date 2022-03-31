TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital after, officials said, they slammed into a Tamarac home, and the family who lives there said the vehicle came to rest partly inside a 2-year-old’s bedroom.

Surveillance video captured a Ford F-150 as it barreled down Northwest 23rd Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Seconds later, it slammed into a home on Northwest 55th Street and 2-year-old Nathaniel’s bedroom, leaving a massive hole in the wall.

The toddler’s mother said she was at work when she got the alarming news.

“My neighbor, she called me, and she said, ‘Everything at your house is fine, don’t worry. Your baby is OK, your mother is OK, but car is crashed in your house,'” she said.

Fortunately, the woman said, her son wasn’t in his bedroom at the time. The boy and the rest of her family were in the back of the house when the sudden impact took everyone by surprise.

Speaking in Spanish, the child’s grandmother said it sounded like a bomb went off.

Neighbors san outside to find the truck partially into the house. The vehicle’s tale sat on the front lawn.

“I couldn’t believe that there was a truck inside the house, and I start worrying, because I know the baby sleeps there,” said an area resident who identified herself as Desi.

Thankfully, no one inside the house was hurt.

“I’m very lucky because he didn’t get his nap today,” said the boy’s mother.

Several calls flooded 911 after the crash.

Security video captured an ambulance on the way to the hospital after first responders got the driver out of the truck. Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers were also seen heading to the home.

The driver was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. As of late Wednesday night, their condition is unknown.

The child’s bedroom was destroyed, but his family and neighbors are grateful no one inside the home was injured.

“Thank God that my mom and my baby’s OK. Thank God,” said the boy’s mother.

The massive hole has since been boarded up.

The family said they’re able to live in a different part of the home as they prepare to make repairs.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

