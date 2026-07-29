LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck slammed into a home in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1100 block of Northwest 43rd Terrace, early Wednesday morning.

The impact destroyed the front of the house, but it doesn’t appear anyone was inside at the time.

The vehicle has since been removed from the property.

It remains unclear what happened to the driver or what caused the crash, as police continue their investigation.

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