DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck was hit by a cargo train that was heading northbound in Deerfield Beach.

The crash happened at South Dixie Highway and Southwest Fourth Street, Monday night.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t hurt and no one on the train was hurt.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

A representative from the Florida East Coast Railway was also notified as the investigation is underway.

