MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a pickup truck came to a smashing stop inside of a pub at a shopping plaza in Margate, and officials said the building is now an unsafe structure.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Margate Fire Department units responded to the scene of the crash at Jerzy’s Pub, located near West Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest 66th Avenue, just after 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials said the driver of a Ford F-150 hit the accelerator by mistake and went through the glass door of the business.

7Skyforce hovered above the pub after the truck came to rest completely inside the building.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

At around 4:30 p.m., Skyforce showed the vehicle after it was removed from the building. The truck and the building sustained extensive damage.

Building inspectors from Margate arrived at the scene and surveyed the business.

Fire officials said the business is currently considered an unsafe structure.=

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.