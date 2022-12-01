FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was transported to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train.

Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescued arrived to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the driver’s pickup truck was seen damaged due to the collision.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be OK.

According to a witness, the driver was caught in traffic and was stuck on the track. He then made one attempted to reverse, but was unable to do so.

“They said a guy got out, and then got back in, and that’s when the train came and hit him, and knocked him over here,” said the witness. “But he got out. He’s good, it was just one person.”

The driver had one cut on his forehead.

Traffic on Northwest Sixth Street has been blocked off as police continue their investigation.

