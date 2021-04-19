Pickup truck charred after catching fire outside Dania Beach home

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Dania Beach resident got a rude awakening after, officials said, his pickup truck caught fire in his driveway.

Flames swept through the vehicle parked outside Andre Boisclair’s home along the 4400 block of Treasure Cove Drive, in the Treasure Cove neighborhood, Monday afternoon.

Boisclair woke up to find the truck charred and the interior destroyed.

“Two o’clock, I take my nap. She woke me up, and said, ‘There’s a fire outside,’ so I got up, and that’s what I found,” he said. “That thing was full of flame, and then it was bursting, the tire here, the gas tank. No, it was bad.”

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews managed to keep the blaze from spreading to the house.

