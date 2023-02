DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck went up in flames at Western High School in Davie.

The fire burned near portable classrooms and forced a partial evacuation of the school.

Davie Fire Rescue quickly extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported.

