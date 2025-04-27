HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders came together in Hollywood this weekend for a good cause.

United Way of Broward County hosted its annual Mayors’ Gala at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Saturday night.

The evening brought together influential philanthropists and changemakers to celebrate the organization’s impact in South Florida.

“So, United Way, we don’t work on just one mission, one population, one demographic or one zip code,” said Kathleen Cannon, President and CEO of United Way of Broward County. “We work on the entire community — affordable housing, homelessness, the opioid crisis, literacy, seniors, Alzheimer’s. You name it, we’re working on it.”

“We’ve been supporting the United Way for decades. I’m really happy to be continuing to support them when there’s so much need that continues in the community,” said Dan Chait, CEO of JM Family Enterprises.

“I’m so proud to be a part of the United Way, to sponsor, and also, they support many of the organizations that I’m so fond of, the Boys & Girls Clubs, and many organizations here in Broward County, that I help and they help,” said Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

7News anchor and Deco Drive host Lynn Martinez served as the event’s emcee.

