HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood.

VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy.

The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.