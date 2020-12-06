Petland in Pembroke Pines gifts poodle to girl with heart condition

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida girl who lives with a heart condition received a very special surprise, thanks to Petland.

Ten-year-old Gabriella Lopez received a poodle from Petland Florida’s CEO and his team, Saturday morning.

The puppy was gifted to her at Petland’s Pembroke Pines location, located along North University Drive.

Lopez said it was love at first sight.

“I got really excited. I didn’t think that it was real, that I would actually get this dog,” she said. “I felt, like, so excited. I started crying because I was so happy that I was gonna take Benny home.”

Lopez said she plans to take the pup, named Ruben, to play in the park, and she hopes to spoil her new furry friend.

