Petland donates puppy to Vietnam War veteran in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Petland store in Pembroke Pines has donated a puppy to a deserving veteran for his service in Vietnam.

Vietnam War vet Jorge Morales said he’s head over heels for his new Bichon Frise, whom he has named Iris.

“My heart is beating as fast as Iris’ is. This is a beautiful, beautiful gift,” Morales said at the Petland Friday. “It’s unbelievable. I’ve never had anything this beautiful — except for my children!”

Petland said they want to continue donating a puppy every month to a veteran in need of a new addition to their families.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.