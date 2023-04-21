FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police took a man into custody after they advised the public to avoid an area in downtown Fort Lauderdale due to a SWAT situation.

Police responded to reports of a man waving a gun on a balcony at The Society Las Olas, located at 301 SW 1st Ave., around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

Officers were able to get the man to come down peacefully.

#FLPD #SafetyAlert Due to police activity near the 300 block of Southwest 1st Avenue, pedestrian and vehicle traffic are being redirected. Please use Broward Boulevard as an alternative. pic.twitter.com/wgMhJvLorx — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) April 21, 2023

Because of the threat, they asked for people in the area south of Broward Boulevard, between Andrews Avenue to Southwest 3rd Avenue, to remain indoors.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

