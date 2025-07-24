WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has been found dead after paramedics pulled his body from a canal in Weston.

Broward Sheriff and Sunrise Fire Rescue units responded to a car inside a canal on U.S. 27, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured officials placing a white sheet over the body upon its discovery.

Officials said a dump truck driving in the southbound lanes noticed the car in the canal and called police.

Upon their arrival, divers went inside the water and ultimately were able to find the body of the man and brought him to shore.

It’s unclear how the person ended up with their car inside the canal.

Traffic in the area is being detoured as the lanes are shut down.

