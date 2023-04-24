FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dramatic scene unfolded in Fort Lauderdale at the intersection of 10th Street and Flying Lane when SWAT teams surrounded a vehicle, Monday morning.

Live video footage showed the vehicle boxed in by Fort Lauderdale Police SUVs and SWAT officers searching the car with their weapons out. It is not yet clear what authorities were looking for or if they found anything.

A view from another angle also showed a hole in the driver-side rear window of the car, which may indicate someone shot at it.

At this time, police have confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody.

The events leading up to this tense standoff are currently unknown, and it’s unclear if there were any injuries. Authorities have not released any further information regarding this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.