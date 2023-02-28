TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have established a perimeter at a residential area in Tamarac as they search for a homicide suspect.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Police set up the perimeter in the area of 6800 W. Commercial Blvd, late Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as deputies and K9 units conducted a search in the neighborhood just north of Commercial Boulevard.

According to BSO, they are searching for a murder suspect in the area.

Lauderhill Police is also assisting because Commercial Boulevard separates the two jurisdictions.

